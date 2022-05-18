-$0.16 EPS Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). PROS reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 34.23% and a negative return on equity of 781.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on PROS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $54,652.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,211.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,079,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PROS by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,520,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,967 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in PROS in the first quarter worth about $12,697,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in PROS by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,913,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,006,000 after purchasing an additional 368,133 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PROS by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,488,000 after purchasing an additional 341,276 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $9,518,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRO opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62. PROS has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.56.

About PROS (Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.