-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.13). BioLife Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 189.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLFS. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 19,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $339,926.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,343.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $238,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,769 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLFS traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 38,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,164. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.08. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $493.65 million, a PE ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

