$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. El Pollo Loco reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow El Pollo Loco.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $110.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.
LOCO opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80.
About El Pollo Loco (Get Rating)
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.
