$0.28 EPS Expected for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Times’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.19. New York Times posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New York Times will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New York Times.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYT opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. New York Times has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average is $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.89.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after purchasing an additional 616,180 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

