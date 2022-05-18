-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted earnings of ($4.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.66) EPS. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSGE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $64.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.47. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,173,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,230,000 after acquiring an additional 532,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 35.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 465,480 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,157,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,635,000 after acquiring an additional 366,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 43.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 926,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,302,000 after purchasing an additional 280,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

