$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) to post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $8.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Estée Lauder Companies.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.29.

EL stock traded down $9.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.29. 35,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $3,781,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.