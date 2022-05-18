-$0.35 EPS Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.31). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 156.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SGMO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

SGMO traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 98,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,455. The company has a market capitalization of $544.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.63. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

