$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Maravai LifeSciences reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.60. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

