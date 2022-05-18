-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Lannett posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth $77,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lannett by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Lannett during the third quarter worth $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lannett during the third quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lannett by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 67,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LCI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.54. 25,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,931. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

