$0.48 EPS Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. Kennametal reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Shares of KMT stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.33. 40,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,919. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,402.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 193.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 18,737 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 115,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

