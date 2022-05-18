$0.49 EPS Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. Trustmark reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trustmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.90. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,470 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 99,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

