$0.53 EPS Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

OCFC opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.72%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Maher sold 22,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $488,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,883 shares of company stock valued at $817,696 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

