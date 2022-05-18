$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.56. Skechers U.S.A. reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on SKX shares. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $506,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

