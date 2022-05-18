$0.74 EPS Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $74.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 35.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,187,000 after buying an additional 555,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,901,000 after buying an additional 67,121 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 959,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,325,000 after buying an additional 99,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 722,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,626,000 after buying an additional 16,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,837,000 after buying an additional 59,097 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $779.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.79%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

