$0.81 EPS Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. BRP posted earnings of $2.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $8.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.54 to $8.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $10.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.39. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BRP to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

DOOO stock traded down $7.15 on Wednesday, hitting $72.03. 7,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,617. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average of $79.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 6.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in BRP by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after buying an additional 18,658 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

