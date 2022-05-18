$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.05. II-VI reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IIVI. Citigroup raised their price target on II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.08.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,892.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,479 shares of company stock worth $757,857. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in II-VI by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in II-VI by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $65.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.81 and a 200 day moving average of $66.31. II-VI has a 52 week low of $54.35 and a 52 week high of $75.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

II-VI Company Profile (Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

