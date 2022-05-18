-$1.08 EPS Expected for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.03). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($3.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,598.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after buying an additional 609,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after buying an additional 243,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000.

RYTM opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $23.05.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

