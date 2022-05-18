$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Coty posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $5.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COTY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. Coty has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

In related news, CEO Sue Nabi acquired 4,786 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 12,392 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $97,525.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 137,692 shares of company stock valued at $935,907. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

