$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $7.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.21). Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

CSIQ opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $48.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 612.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,923,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $66,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,447 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,443 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $87,044,000 after purchasing an additional 693,810 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,522,608 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $78,932,000 after purchasing an additional 462,600 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 619,664 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $19,389,000 after purchasing an additional 349,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 805,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $25,210,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.