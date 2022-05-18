$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) to post $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord reported sales of $886.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full-year sales of $5.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share.

RRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,777,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $843,575,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $389,416,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $333,305,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $266,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRX opened at $126.35 on Wednesday. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $118.82 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

