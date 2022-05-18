$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) will report $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.66. Denbury posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 159%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.56 to $9.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.55 million. Denbury had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DEN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Denbury by 885.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of DEN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.46. The company had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,873. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 3.33. Denbury has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $91.30.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

