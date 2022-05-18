$121.26 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) will announce $121.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.00 million and the lowest is $118.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $97.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $497.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $482.10 million to $505.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $534.37 million, with estimates ranging from $509.50 million to $550.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on EFSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48,273.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 735,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after buying an additional 733,752 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

