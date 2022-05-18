$131.09 Million in Sales Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) will post sales of $131.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.40 million and the highest is $131.45 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $125.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $511.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $505.70 million to $517.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $560.34 million, with estimates ranging from $553.79 million to $567.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on NDLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

In other Noodles & Company news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones bought 29,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,776,000 after buying an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 364,564 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 12.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,146,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 130,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,124,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 101,827 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDLS stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.29. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.85, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Noodles & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.