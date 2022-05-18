$176.90 Million in Sales Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) will post $176.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.60 million and the highest is $180.10 million. Oil States International reported sales of $145.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $727.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $721.20 million to $737.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $843.80 million, with estimates ranging from $827.70 million to $865.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $164.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.77 million.

OIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oil States International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Oil States International by 249.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 55,327 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oil States International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Oil States International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oil States International by 23.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oil States International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 17,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $454.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 3.21.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

