180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe Acquires 6,000 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) President Daniel B. Wolfe acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $37,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

180 Degree Capital stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 17,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,691. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

