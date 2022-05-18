1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,500 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 193,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.13 per share, with a total value of $43,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,817.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth about $6,303,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,730 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 47.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 146,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 47,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,310,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,012,000 after acquiring an additional 45,642 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth about $1,849,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

SRCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ SRCE traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $43.90. 60 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,521. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.11. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. 1st Source had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

