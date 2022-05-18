$2.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $8.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $9.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $9.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.99. Constellium had a return on equity of 100.02% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTM. Benchmark boosted their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

CSTM opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. Constellium has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Constellium by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

