$2.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.49 and the highest is $2.69. Olin posted earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year earnings of $9.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $11.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $11.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Olin.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE:OLN opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.20. Olin has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $2,814,910.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Olin by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Olin by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Olin by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

