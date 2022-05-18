$21.79 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOGet Rating) to report $21.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.30 million to $25.00 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $17.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $92.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.60 million to $103.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $144.70 million, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $244.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 88.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on FBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 30.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBIO opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.27. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

