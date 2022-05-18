$212.90 Million in Sales Expected for Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) will report $212.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Holley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $208.00 million and the highest is $216.20 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Holley will report full year sales of $789.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $785.00 million to $801.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $839.66 million, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $865.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Holley.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. Holley has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $26,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 8,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $91,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,673,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,922,494.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,253 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,781,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Holley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,392,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Holley by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,093,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holley (HLLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.