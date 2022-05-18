$25.55 Million in Sales Expected for SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) will post $25.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.40 million to $25.70 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full year sales of $106.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $107.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $150.40 million, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $155.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SomaLogic.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SomaLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SomaLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

SLGC stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. SomaLogic has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGC. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $153,501,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $72,190,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $65,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,473,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,831,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,507 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

