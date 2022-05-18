$25.62 Million in Sales Expected for 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) will announce $25.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.79 million to $30.02 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full-year sales of $106.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.11 million to $138.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $125.35 million, with estimates ranging from $89.58 million to $142.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover 2seventy bio.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSVT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 2seventy bio to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

TSVT opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. 2seventy bio has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

