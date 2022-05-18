$3.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) will announce $3.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.87 billion. Amcor posted sales of $3.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year sales of $14.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.32 billion to $14.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.10 billion to $15.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMCR. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $683,318.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,744.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at $260,199.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 917,850 shares of company stock worth $11,616,999 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amcor by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,020,000 after acquiring an additional 401,568 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amcor by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Amcor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Amcor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 534,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMCR opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. Amcor has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

