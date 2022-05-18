$3.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) will post $3.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.75 billion and the highest is $3.90 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $3.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $15.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.54 billion to $16.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.48 billion to $16.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

