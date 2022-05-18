$3.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $3.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.54 and the lowest is $3.04. Mosaic reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 237.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $13.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.03 to $15.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $14.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.59.

In related news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,039 shares of company stock worth $7,169,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 105,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 31.8% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 246,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,387,000 after acquiring an additional 59,474 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic stock traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.45. 7,712,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,851,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average is $49.97.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

