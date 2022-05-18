$32.06 Million in Sales Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) to report sales of $32.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.97 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $33.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $130.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.09 million to $131.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $144.76 million, with estimates ranging from $130.39 million to $159.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAMG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

SAMG opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 122,754 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,274 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter worth $1,380,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 216,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 37,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the third quarter valued at $564,000. 45.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

