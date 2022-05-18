$345.88 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $345.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $345.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $346.75 million. U.S. Silica posted sales of $317.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.45 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SLCA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $87,995.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 2.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 3.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,271 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

SLCA stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -57.83 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $21.54.

About U.S. Silica (Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

