3M (MMM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for 3M (NYSE: MMM):

4/28/2022 – 3M was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $146.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $138.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $173.00 to $161.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $167.00 to $164.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $157.00 to $151.00.

4/22/2022 – 3M was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $159.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “3M seems well-positioned to benefit from its solid product portfolio, marketing activities and shareholder-friendly policies. Healthy business in electronic materials, home improvement, manufacturing, healthcare IT, automotive/mobility and wound care will be tailwinds. The company’s ability to generate strong cash flows adds to its strength. For 2022, it anticipates total revenue growth of 1-4%, with organic growth of 2-5%. Earnings are predicted to be $10.15-$10.65, suggesting a rise from $10.12 in 2021. However, it expects the demand for disposable respirators to decline in 2022, hurting organic growth by 2% and earnings by 45 cents. Logistics/raw material-related cost headwinds are predicted to be $350-$450 million and forex woes are likely to hurt sales by 1%. In the past three months, the stock has underperformed the industry.”

4/14/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $167.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $145.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $155.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – 3M is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3M stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.90. The stock had a trading volume of 162,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,435. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.51. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $206.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,162,000 after acquiring an additional 191,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

