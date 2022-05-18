3M (NYSE:MMM) Insider Sells $247,845.12 in Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MMM traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.29. The company had a trading volume of 51,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,435. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.51. The company has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $206.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $596,325,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,852,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,844 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $186,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.