$40.87 Million in Sales Expected for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) will report sales of $40.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BigBear.ai’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.21 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BigBear.ai will report full year sales of $181.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $185.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $233.52 million, with estimates ranging from $206.00 million to $258.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BigBear.ai.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBAI. Oppenheimer began coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

BBAI stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,142,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $2,953,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

