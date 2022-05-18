$41.84 Million in Sales Expected for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) will post $41.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.40 million and the highest is $42.13 million. HBT Financial reported sales of $38.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year sales of $170.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $168.70 million to $171.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $179.40 million, with estimates ranging from $172.00 million to $190.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. HBT Financial had a net margin of 32.61% and a return on equity of 14.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on HBT. TheStreet lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in HBT Financial by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.24. HBT Financial has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

