$425.28 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $425.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $422.00 million to $428.24 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $398.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Shares of HCSG opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 193.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 637,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 261,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,088 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

