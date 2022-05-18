$47.67 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) to post sales of $47.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.40 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $46.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $192.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.30 million to $197.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $205.00 million, with estimates ranging from $204.40 million to $205.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 592.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 66.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $414.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.00. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

About Independent Bank (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.