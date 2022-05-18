$49.25 Million in Sales Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) will announce $49.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.20 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $48.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $202.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.10 million to $204.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $217.35 million, with estimates ranging from $215.60 million to $219.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.91. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.36%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

