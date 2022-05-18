51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 51job from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get 51job alerts:

JOBS stock opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. 51job has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49.

51job ( NASDAQ:JOBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.41. 51job had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that 51job will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of 51job by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 51job by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 51job by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of 51job by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 51job in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 51job (Get Rating)

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.