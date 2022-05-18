$55.49 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) to report $55.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.04 million to $55.95 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $49.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $224.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.42 million to $226.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $246.37 million, with estimates ranging from $242.09 million to $250.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FCPT opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.59. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.75%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody bought 7,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,080 shares of company stock worth $426,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after buying an additional 176,960 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust (Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.