$56.08 Million in Sales Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) to post $56.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.19 million. Coherus BioSciences posted sales of $87.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year sales of $253.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $244.55 million to $270.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $406.10 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $472.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 211.68% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHRS shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 26,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

CHRS stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.20. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

