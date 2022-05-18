$6.52 Million in Sales Expected for MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) This Quarter

Analysts expect MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) to report $6.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.60 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full-year sales of $26.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $26.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.19 million, with estimates ranging from $33.77 million to $34.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MDxHealth.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDxHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,643,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $857,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDXH opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. MDxHealth has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $13.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

