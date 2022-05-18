$6.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) will announce sales of $6.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.57 billion and the highest is $7.64 billion. Canadian Natural Resources reported sales of $5.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $32.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.87 billion to $33.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $28.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.47 billion to $30.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.37. The company has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.