$711.40 Million in Sales Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) to post $711.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $667.00 million to $755.80 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $629.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.97 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 3.43%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

